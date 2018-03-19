VIDEO: Pathway Home's Dorothy Salmon: Yountville victims' legacy will keep program going

A "Celebration of Life" was held on Wednesday to remember the three women -- Dr. Jennifer Gray Golick, Christine Loeber and Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba -- who died at a veterans center in Yountville. At the memorial, Pathway Home Board of Director Chair Dorothy Salmon honored the victims, saying their legacy will keep the program going."This program will go on because we have amazing partners and because you're all here and you care this much. And we all loved Christine and Jennifer and Jen," she said. "This is their gift and it's their legacy that we keep this going, that we say the Napa Valley is the model for how everyone steps up to the plate, for how we teach other to do this, how we become the symbol for real joyful welcoming back. And not just saying thank you for your service, but walking the talk and really providing the kind of care that we know we can give people in the Napa Valley."