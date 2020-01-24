VIDEO: Pilot temporarily blinded trying to land after laser pointed in eyes, Florida man arrested

SARASOTA, Fla. -- A pilot was temporarily blinded while trying to land at a Florida airport after a man pointed a laser directly in his eyes, local police said.

Manatee County Sheriff's deputies responded just after 7:40 p.m. Wednesday to the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport for a report of a laser being pointed at planes making their approach to land.

While police were trying to locate the suspect, he also used the laser on them, officials said. The suspect was located on a forklift just east of the airport.

Police surrounded the individual, later identified as Charlie James Chapman Jr., 41, and he grabbed a hammer and made striking motions toward deputies. A taser was deployed, and police found a laser pointer in Chapman's pocket.

A pilot was temporarily blinded while trying to land at a Florida airport after a laser light was pointed in his eyes, local police said.



He was then transported to Manatee County jail after being cleared at a medical center.

Police said Chapman shot his laser pointer on a fixed-wing plane four times and once at a police helicopter. One of the pilots of the plane said the laser hit him directly in the eyes, causing temporary blindness. The pilot said he still felt his eyesight was blurry.

Chapman was charged with aggravated assault on an officer, pointing a laser at a pilot and resisting arrest.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaairport newsarrestu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus outbreak: 2nd US case confirmed in Chicago
LIVE: Multiple fatalities after massive blast in NW Houston
California threatened with funds loss over abortion coverage
Here's how former NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg is courting Calif. voters
People being tested for coronavirus in Alameda County, health officer says
AccuWeather forecast: Chances of rain begin tonight, linger through Sunday
Nearly 97K gallons of wine spills into Russian River after leak, report says
Show More
WATCH IN 60: Alexa's Super Bowl pick, changes to Market Street, cookie delivery coming to SF
49ers to hold final practice before heading to Miami
Trump, a late convert to cause, to join anti-abortion rally
Coronavirus kills 26, sickens 830 as China shuts down more cities
NFL player Antonio Brown to appear in Florida court
More TOP STORIES News