Video: Pizza deliveryman robbed, stabbed in both legs in New York

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn -- There is new video of a violent and brutal assault in Brooklyn in which a food deliveryman was attacked and stabbed while on the job, and now, the victim is speaking out to Eyewitness News.Esvin Cruz was on his way to deliver a pizza when the attack happened in front of 32 Walton Street in Williamsburg around 4:30 a.m. on February 8."I never made a delivery," he said in Spanish. "I believe they called just to assault and rob me. It was never about the pizza."The incident was not only caught on camera, but in high definition, and police are hoping that will help them solve the case."They attacked me, took everything," he said. "My bike, they assaulted me as well...I've been making deliveries for more than a year, nothing like this ever happened, just this past Saturday. I just hope it never happens again."The video shows a group of people wearing masks and roughing up the victim before they robbed him and stabbed him in both legs."(They said) to give them everything or else they will kill me," he said. "I didn't see their faces too clearly...I don't recognize him but did see him. He spoke to me in Spanish and English, told me to give up money."The men fled in the direction of Union Avenue with Cruz's bike, phone, jacket, $70 in cash, and the pizza.Cruz was taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Woodhull for treatment of his injuries. He said he's not sure if he'll continue working as a deliveryman."I'm scared," he said. "Maybe, but (it) would have to be during the day. Would have to be during the day, wouldn't do it at night...I would tell other deliverymen to be very careful. I just hope they catch these guys so they don't do it again."Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).