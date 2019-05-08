VIDEO: Pittsburg Police K-9 shows off, leaps through window of suspect's car

According to a police department tweet, it happened after police stopped a reported stolen car.
The dashcam video picks up with the driver and passenger sitting in the stopped car. You can see officers deploy K-9 "Yoke," who runs up to the car and without hesitation leaps inside the car through the open driver's window.
In the video, the dog can be seen moving around inside the car for 10 seconds before jumping back out the window with something in its mouth.
It then waits patiently by the car while an officer approaches with his gun drawn.
The Department's tweet says that the driver and passenger complied with officers' commands and ended up surrendering.
No word yet on if they face any charges.
But the video is generating buzz online.