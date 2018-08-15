UKIAH, Calif. (KGO) --A somber procession took place Wednesday from Ukiah to Santa Rosa for a veteran firefighter from Utah who died on Monday while battling the Mendocino Complex Fires. Here's a look at how Battallion Chief Matthew Burchett of the Draper City Fire Department was honored.
A fundraiser for his family has been set up by the Utah Firefighters Emerald Society.
Take a look at the full story about the procession here.
