VIDEO: Procession honors Utah firefighter killed battling Mendocino Complex Fires

A somber procession took place Wednesday from Ukiah to Santa Rosa for a veteran firefighter from Utah who died on Monday while battling the Mendocino Complex Fires. Here's a look at how Battallion Chief Matthew Burchett of the Draper City Fire Department was honored. (KGO-TV)

A somber procession took place Wednesday from Ukiah to Santa Rosa for a veteran firefighter from Utah who died on Monday while battling the Mendocino Complex Fires. Here's a look at how Battallion Chief Matthew Burchett of the Draper City Fire Department was honored.

A fundraiser for his family has been set up by the Utah Firefighters Emerald Society.

Take a look at the full story about the procession here.

