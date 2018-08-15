<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3966654" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A somber procession took place Wednesday from Ukiah to Santa Rosa for a veteran firefighter from Utah who died on Monday while battling the Mendocino Complex Fires. Here's a look at how Battallion Chief Matthew Burchett of the Draper City Fire Department was honored. (KGO-TV)