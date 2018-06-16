Helicopter flies rescued hikers over ocean after dramatic cliff rescue near Pacifica

Two 13-year-old girls and a 23-year-old man were rescued Saturday morning after getting stuck on the side of a steep cliff south of Pacifica in San Mateo County.

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) --
Two 13-year-old girls and a 23-year-old man were rescued Saturday morning after getting stuck on the side of a steep cliff south of Pacifica in San Mateo County, near Blackburn Terrace and Kent Road.

The three people got stuck overnight after going for a hike, according to the North County Fire Authority. The three weren't injured, just stranded some 700 to 800 feet down the side of a cliff, the fire authority said.

RELATED: Dog rescued after falling off trail at Fort Funston in San Francisco

Darkness and weather conditions prevented authorities from rescuing the hikers at night, but in the morning California Pacific Highway Patrol was able to use a helicopter to rescue them.

Paramedics assessed the hikers after the rescue. All three have been reunited with their families, North County Fire Authority said.

RELATED: Rescuers say man held on to rocks for 90 mins after plunging off Montara cliff

In a statement, the North County Fire Authority reminded people of the importance of being prepared, staying within designated hiking areas and avoiding taking risks while in the outdoors.
