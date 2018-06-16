PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) --Two 13-year-old girls and a 23-year-old man were rescued Saturday morning after getting stuck on the side of a steep cliff south of Pacifica in San Mateo County, near Blackburn Terrace and Kent Road.
The three people got stuck overnight after going for a hike, according to the North County Fire Authority. The three weren't injured, just stranded some 700 to 800 feet down the side of a cliff, the fire authority said.
Darkness and weather conditions prevented authorities from rescuing the hikers at night, but in the morning California Pacific Highway Patrol was able to use a helicopter to rescue them.
Paramedics assessed the hikers after the rescue. All three have been reunited with their families, North County Fire Authority said.
In a statement, the North County Fire Authority reminded people of the importance of being prepared, staying within designated hiking areas and avoiding taking risks while in the outdoors.