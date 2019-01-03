CAUGHT ON CAMERA

Video shows frightening attack on Florida hotel clerk

The Davie Police Department is searching for a man they say went after an overnight hotel clerk, choking her around the neck before a hotel guest scared him away.

DAVIE, Fla. (KGO) --
New video shows a frightening attack on a hotel clerk in South Florida.

The Davie Police Department is searching for a man they say went after an overnight hotel clerk, choking her around the neck before a hotel guest scared him away.

The Dec. 22 attack at the Woodspring Suites in Davie was captured on surveillance video . It shows the hoodie-clad man jumping over the front desk and grabbing the clerk, covering her mouth with one hand, while holding a gun in the other. They struggled for more than five minutes.

Investigators he demanded that she open the safe, but she didn't have a combination, so he tried for the cash register. A guest then walked by and apparently scared the man, who can be seen hopping back over the desk and leaving with a push from the clerk.

The Davie Police Department shared the video on its Facebook page, along with the following message:

The offender is a B/M, believed to be in his 20's. He was wearing a black hoodie with his face covered. He is medium build between 5'10" and 6'1".

If you have any information about this robbery please call the Davie Police at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

Please hare this post so that we can ID, and hold him accountable for his crime.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
