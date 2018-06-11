Video shows woman driving with children in pet carriers

A woman is facing two counts of child endangerment after driving children around in pet carriers.Video captured the incident on Saturday in Memphis, Tennessee.Police stepped in after someone made the recording of the woman letting the children out of two kennels in the back of her SUV in 95 degree weather.Police later detained her a few blocks from where the video was taken.The woman told police she put the 7-year-old child and the 8-year-old child in the kennels because there was no room inside her car.This happened just feet away from the gates of Graceland.