VIDEO: Simulation shows how quickly Carr Fire spread in Shasta County

A new Cal Fire simulation video posted by the Shasta County Sheriff's Department shows how quickly the Carr Fire spread on Thursday night.

You can see it starts off slowly then suddenly rips downhill into Redding Thursday evening and then resume normal activity.

The Carr Fire is currently 164,000 acres and is 47 percent contained. Cal Fire is not sure when they'll have full control.

In response to the devastating wildfires in Shasta County, Tri Counties Bank has created a verified GoFundMe campaign to help those impacted by the fires. Click here if you'd like to help.
