VIDEO: SKY7 over massive fire possibly sparked by gas explosion in San Francisco's Inner Richmond

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's a look from the sky of the massive fire consuming a building in San Francisco's Inner Richmond neighborhood. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Crews are battling a 3-alarm fire possibly sparked by a gas explosion in San Francisco's Inner Richmond neighborhood.

WATCH LIVE: SKY7 over possible gas explosion, fire in San Francisco

A witness told ABC7 News that the fire was at the Hong Kong Lounge II, which was under construction, but it appears the four buildings are involved.

Everyone within a one-block radius has been ordered to evacuate.

RELATED: San Francisco crews respond to fire possibly sparked by gas explosion near USF

SKY7 was over the scene of the massive blaze.

Get the full story here.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gas leakexplosionSFFDfirefightersevacuationfireabc7 originalsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Crews respond to fire sparked by gas explosion in SF
VIDEO: Huge flames seen from possible gas explosion in SF
EXCLUSIVE: Video appears to show car getting on SF freeway in wrong direction before crash
Pursuit of powder? Here's the best time to travel to Lake Tahoe this weekend
Former Pres. Obama to join John Legend, Stephen Curry for Oakland event
Oakland Unified officials, teachers working to avoid strike
'The Doodler': SFPD to give update on cold case murders
Jayme Closs kidnapping suspect ordered to stand trial
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Chilled sunshine today, rain returns Friday
It's official: The Oscars won't have a host
Nancy Pelosi clap at SOTU has social media talking
FACT CHECK: 2019 State of the Union address
Ram trucks recalled because steering could fail
More News