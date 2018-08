VIDEO: Surgeon treating YouTube shooting victims speaks out on gun violence

EMBED >More News Videos PHOTOS: Shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno (1 of 7) PHOTOS: Shooting at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno Police and witnesses say a woman opened fire Tuesday at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, wounding three people before fatally shooting herself as terrified employees huddled inside.

A San Francisco surgeon treating the victims of the YouTube headquarters shooting spoke out on gun violence in America during a press conference on Tuesday.A woman opened fire at the company's San Bruno campus on Tuesday, wounding at least three people before she shot and killed herself, police say."This is a terrible day in the United States. Once again, we have a mass casualty situation that is confronted here at Zuckerberg SF General Hospital," said Dr. Andre Campbell, a trauma surgeon at Zuckerberg SF General Hospital.Watch the video above to hear what he had to say.