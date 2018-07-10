DISTURBING VIDEO: Toddler violently flung, dropped during domestic fight in Riverside

EMBED </>More Videos

Disturbing surveillance video shows a toddler being tossed to the ground and flung around allegedly by his father amid a domestic dispute in Riverside.

WARNING: The video in this story is disturbing.
By
RIVERSIDE, Calif. --
Disturbing surveillance video shows a toddler being tossed to the ground and flung around violently allegedly by his father amid a domestic dispute in Riverside.

The man seen in the video was identified by police as 27-year-old Techhoak Danny Lim of Riverside.

The unsettling video first surfaced on social media, and the footage is now being used as evidence. Investigators were able to track Lim down thanks to a vigilant homeowner, who showed the home security video to police and posted it to Facebook in an effort to identify him.

The incident, which took place on July 5, allegedly shows Lim violently swinging his 18-month-old son at his girlfriend during a heated fight. The video shows Lim using the child to strike the woman, who tries to run away from her attacker.

Another clip shows Lim dropping the child, apparently on purpose, before returning to pick him up.

Police canvassed the neighborhood and arrested Lim on July 5. He has since posted bail. He faces child endangerment and domestic violence charges.

Authorities said the child sustained some minor injuries and has been treated.

"I mean it catches your breath. It takes your breath away, and then there's anger, and then as a mother, it gets you upset. It makes you angry, you get emotional, and so that's kind of the reaction that I had, and I'm sure the officers at the scene had," said Detective Jerilynn Czobakowski with the Riverside Police Department.

Lim is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusedomestic violencecaught on videosurveillance videoarrestchild endangermentchild injuredSouthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
Show More
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
Spoiled Apple store robbery ends with crooks captured
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
More News