RICHMOND-SAN RAFAEL BRIDGE CONCRETE CLOSURE

VIDEO: Toll plaza empty as crews work on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge after concrete falls from upper deck to lower deck

EMBED </>More Videos

020719-kgo-richmond-bridge-concrete-toll-plaza-laura-vid-post (1 of 3)

VIDEO: Toll plaza empty as crews work on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

The empty toll plaza was an eerie sight at the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge after falling concrete prompted the CHP to close the major thoroughfare. (KGO-TV)

SAN RAFAEL,Calif. (KGO) --
The toll plaza is empty at the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge after falling concrete prompted the CHP to close the major thoroughfare.

Watch the video above for the full report from ABC7's Laura Anthony as she stood in the westbound carpool lane.

Take a look at full coverage on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge closure due to falling concrete.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
richmond san rafael bridgebridgeroad safetyroad closureRichmond-San Rafael Bridge Concrete Closuretraffictraffic delayRichmond-San Rafael Bridge
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RICHMOND-SAN RAFAEL BRIDGE CONCRETE CLOSURE
Caltrans hopes to reopen Richmond-San Rafael Bridge by 6 p.m.
VIDEO: Here's what to expect during Richmond-San Rafael Bridge closure
More Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Concrete Closure
Top Stories
Caltrans hopes to reopen Richmond-San Rafael Bridge by 6 p.m.
VIDEO: Here's what to expect during Richmond-San Rafael Bridge closure
Pioneering Hall of Famer Frank Robinson dies at 83
NTSB to investigate fiery explosion of PG&E gas line in SF
Wells Fargo working to resolve widespread outage
Jayme Closs abduction suspect's dad: 'Our hearts are broken'
Pursuit of powder? Here's the best time to travel to Lake Tahoe this weekend
Neighbors displaced after gas explosion in San Francisco
Show More
Ozzy Osbourne hospitalized over flu concerns
Delta, Coke apologize for 'introduction' napkins
Kevin Durant rips media's coverage of his pending free agency
Mom celebrates son coming out with transgender-reveal photo shoot
Breast implants linked to deadly cancer, FDA warns
More News