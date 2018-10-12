Caltrans issues warning after truck enters restricted road, goes over embankment in Mendocino County

This stunning video serves as a warning about what can happen when large trucks try to drive through a restricted road in Mendocino County. (Caltrans District 1/Facebook)

MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
Caltrans is issuing another warning about what can happen when vehicles try to maneuver a restricted road.

New video shows a truck going over an embankment after trying to make it through a one-lane section of State Route 175 where vehicles over 39 feet in length are not allowed.

"Multiple signs are posted to warn truck drivers of this length restriction, but drivers continue to try to go through," Caltrans District 1 said on the department's Facebook page.


The incident happened on State Route 175 between Hopland and Lakeport in Mendocino County on Thursday.

"The driver was not injured, but it must have been the ride of his life!" said Caltrans in the Facebook post.

The driver will be cited for ignoring the signs, according to the CHP.

Wayne Freedman will have a look at this chronic problem on this stretch of road tonight on ABC7. Follow his updates on Facebook here.
