MENDOCINO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --Caltrans is issuing another warning about what can happen when vehicles try to maneuver a restricted road.
New video shows a truck going over an embankment after trying to make it through a one-lane section of State Route 175 where vehicles over 39 feet in length are not allowed.
"Multiple signs are posted to warn truck drivers of this length restriction, but drivers continue to try to go through," Caltrans District 1 said on the department's Facebook page.
Certainly plenty of warnings for long trucks along Rt.175#abc7now pic.twitter.com/eMQ0HFgSPG— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) October 12, 2018
The incident happened on State Route 175 between Hopland and Lakeport in Mendocino County on Thursday.
"The driver was not injured, but it must have been the ride of his life!" said Caltrans in the Facebook post.
The driver will be cited for ignoring the signs, according to the CHP.
