Video: Two toddlers hanging from Chicago apartment window rescued

Chicago neighbors came together to save two toddlers dangling from a window 20 feet above the ground. The tense moment was captured on video earlier this week.

Chicago neighbors came together to save two toddlers dangling from a window 20 feet above the ground on July 10.

The tense moment was captured on video.

The children's diapered bottoms and legs were dangling over the ledge. Neighbors stood below with outstretched arms.

One witness said she went to the apartment but no one answered the door. A man who happened to drive by had a ladder and stopped. He was able to get the toddlers back inside and shut the window.

Police said there was an adult at the apartment at the time. The Department of Children's Services is now investigating.
