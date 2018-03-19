YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING

VIDEO: Veterans Home Chaplain says Yountville victims were 'truly heroes'

EMBED </>More Videos

At a memorial for the three women killed in the Yountville veterans home shooting, Chaplain Ira Book honored the victims, calling them leaders of their family, who were unafraid and were proud to serve those who served.

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
A "Celebration of Life" was held on Wednesday to remember the three women -- Dr. Jennifer Gray Golick, Christine Loeber and Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba -- who died at a veterans center in Yountville. At the memorial, Chaplain Ira Book honored the victims, calling them leaders of their family, who were unafraid and proud to serve those who served.

"I used to call the Veterans Home of California, Yountville's best kept secret. In good conscience, I can no longer do that," he said. "We call the veterans home a 'home' deliberately. It becomes the new home for many of our residents whom we fondly call members; as members of our family. We mourn for Christine (Loeber), for Jennifer (Gonzales Shushereba) and Jennifer (Gray Golick). They were leaders of our family. They were unafraid, they were proud to serve those who served."

Click here for full coverage on the memorial service and click here for the latest stories and videos on the Yountville veterans home shooting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Yountville veterans home shootingmemorialYountville
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Help for veterans of all eras, and their families
YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING
Pathway Home in Yountville will not reopen after shooting
VIDEO: Watch the memorial for the Yountville shooting victims
Moving memorial honors victims of Yountville shooting
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
VIDEO: Keith Armstrong on Yountville shooting: 'This is not what veterans are'
More Yountville veterans home shooting
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News