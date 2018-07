VIDEO: Wildfires wreak havoc on Northern California

#DEVELOPING Remnants of life before the #CarrFire. A child’s rocking horse and lawn chairs...all that’s left of this West Redding home. pic.twitter.com/N4JiBqD1r8 — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) July 29, 2018

#DEVELOPING A new look at the devastation near Redding. These homes didn’t burn, but many are damaged due to tremendous winds. abc7now #Carr pic.twitter.com/XI574kaxW0 — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) July 28, 2018

The Carr Fire has killed several people, destroyed or damaged over 1,000 structures, scorched nearly 100,000 acres, and continues to challenge firefighters, evacuees, and first responders in Northern California.As people cope with losing their homes, and in the worst cases, their loved ones, we look back at the sights and sounds of an apocalyptic scene hitting home. Click here for the latest information from Cal Fire on the incident, including updated evacuation information.