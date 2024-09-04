'Bachelorette' Jenn opens up about shocking heartbreak, how she's dancing her tears away

Bachelor Nation along with the "Playing the Field" podcast team, Ryan Field, Jen Matarese, and Gina Sirico, watched in horror as Jenn Tran's journey to find love ended in heartbreak. After first sending Marcus home after he took too long to share his true feelings, Jenn chose Devin as her fiance. She offered him a ring and decided she wanted to choose herself first and be the one to propose. Devin then in turn decided to propose right back and got down on one knee with a beautiful Neil Lane engagement ring.

It would have been great if that was the beginning to Jenn's happily ever after, but now we know it was the beginning of the end. After the cameras stopped rolling, Devin apparently began to struggle with his feelings. Jenn said that he ghosted her and became more distant. He even cut off communication between her and members of his family. Then, before a "happy couple" visit, Devin called Jenn and broke off their engagement, and their relationship in a 15-minute phone call.

A devastated Jenn was forced to relive not only the breakup, but the proposal, all while Devin sat next to her on the stage "After the Final Rose." Bachelor Nation sounded off about the finale and what transpired.

Just minutes later though, Jenn received an offer to join the celebrity cast of "Dancing with the Stars!" She joins "Bachelor" Joey Graziadei, Olympic athletes, and other stars.

Eyewitness News Entertainment Reporter Joelle Garguilo caught up with Jenn and her dance partner Sasha Farber following the cast announcement in New York City.

Also, we talk about the upcoming season of "The Golden Bachelorette". Joan was in the audience of "The Bachelorette" finale as was one of her suitors, Kelsey's dad, Mark. Her journey begins on September 18 on ABC.

