Jesse Palmer on The Bachelor Franchise's future, Grant's choices

"The Bachelor" host Jesse Palmer joins us on "Playing the Field" this week. Ryan Field, Jen Matarese, and Gina Sirico ask the rosemaster all about the future of the franchise after news that "The Bachelorette" will not return this year. Will something else take its place? Also, what is Jesse's take on "The Bachelor" Grant's decisions so far? What advice did he give him along the way?

Then, we'll take a look at week three in Grant's journey. Drama is at an all-time high as he goes on a romantic one-on-one date with Carolina, a big group date, and ends up on an impromptu mini-group date. Grant narrows the field at the end to his top 10 women.

