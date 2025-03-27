Relax, rejuvenate and recharge at Dream Inn's Wellness Weekends

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. -- Santa Cruz's Dream Inn is inviting guests to unwind and recharge with its Wellness Weekends.

"We're always running around taking care of other people, our families, our careers, and we really neglect ourselves. So one of the things that we want to do with this program, and just something that we're seeing overall in hospitality and travel, are folks who are really wanting to take a pause and attend to themselves," said Shelby Getsla, Marketing Manager for Dream Inn.

Wellness Weekends are a perfect opportunity to do just that. Dream Inn hosts several weekends throughout the year that are designed to help guests reconnect with themselves through guided meditation, wellness workshops, and nature-inspired activities.

"Most of us live in that place of autopilot. So most people live their lives only half paying attention. So what happens when we're mindful? What happens when we actually pay attention and we start noticing the synchronicities, the magic? I think this place really lends itself to that," said Soul Coach Janell Flores Bolte.

The Dream Inn has three upcoming Wellness Weekends in 2025, all with different focuses. Each weekend package includes two nights' hotel accommodations, valet parking, breakfast, welcome reception, mindfulness workshops, and more.

For more information on Wellness Weekends, visit here.

You can learn more about Janell and her new book, Death, A Love Story, by visiting Janell's website.