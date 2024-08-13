Goodbye, Sam M.; Jenn picks her final 4 on 'The Bachelorette'

This week on "Playing the Field," Dani Beckstrom from WABC fills in for Ryan Field. As usual, Jen Matarese from WABC and Gina Sirico from KABC join the podcast to break down this latest episode.

We join Jenn in Seattle where she needs to narrow the field from seven men down to four. She has a one-on-one with Marcus where she learns about his past, his family, and his struggles. We also get a visit from some past "Bachelorettes" and contestants. Next, she has a group date where she tries to figure out why Sam M. is "in love" with her. She decides not to hand out the group date rose because she is just too confused. Jenn then has her final date as a one-on-one with Jeremy. He got the date rose after charming her during their time at the Pike's Place Market and during a romantic dinner where they talked a lot about their religious backgrounds and what they want for the future.

How did the team feel during Jenn's powerful conversation with Sam? For Gina, it was a long time coming! At the end of the episode, we learn our final four is Devin, Marcus, Jeremy, and Jonathon. Sam was already eliminated, but Jenn also eliminated Grant and Spencer.

Next week, we head to the men's hometowns!

