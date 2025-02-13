This couple in their 90s are proof that it's never to late to have a second chance at love

This couple in their 90s are proof that it's never too late to have a second chance at love.

This couple in their 90s are proof that it's never too late to have a second chance at love.

This couple in their 90s are proof that it's never too late to have a second chance at love.

This couple in their 90s are proof that it's never too late to have a second chance at love.

Penn Valley, Pa -- Larry Cooper and Alyne Freed are proof that it's never too late for a second chance at love. Larry, 90, and Alyne, 91, are both widowers who met at glee club. Larry, an Uber driver, made the first move.

"She told me that she wanted to visit her sister's grave down in Arlington, Virginia, and that she would pay me," says Cooper. "She agreed to the price, and I said, 'On the way down, it's going to be business. On the way back, it's going to be a date.'"

The pair say they are in love, and Alyne believes you know you're in love when you "think of another person more than you think of yourself."