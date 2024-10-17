Gary talks about his time in Bachelor Mansion, connection with Joan

NEW YORK CITY -- This week on "Playing the Field" Ryan Field, Jen Matarese, and Gina Sirico talk to Gary Levingston about his time on "The Golden Bachelorette." The 65-year-old became a fan favorite due to his lighthearted attitude and caring nature inside Bachelor Mansion. He was a standout during the prom date episode when he was touched by Joan's gift of a framed photo of the two of them. He talks to the podcast team about his thoughts on Joan, why he was eliminated, and who thinks could be a great choice for Joan.

Next, the team tackles this latest episode. It's a big one! Joan goes on her last dates before visiting the men's hometowns. She has to eliminate three of her final seven men. We breakdown her one-on-one dates with Keith, Mark, and the big group date.