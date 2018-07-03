GHOST SHIP FIRE

VIDEOS: Attorneys, victim's father speak about Ghost Ship fire plea deal

VIDEO: Attorneys, victim's father speak about Ghost Ship fire plea deal (1 of 4)

Tony Serra speaks about Ghost Ship fire plea deal

Derick Almena's defense attorney, Tony Serra, speaks after a plea deal was reached in the Ghost Ship fire case on Tuesday. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Attorneys and the father of one of the victims of the Ghost Ship fire spoke after it was announced a plea deal was reached in the case.

In exchange for no contest to involuntary manslaughter, Derick Almena will be sentenced to nine years in prison. Max Harris will be sentenced to six years.

There will be no trial.

The December 2016 fire killed 36 people during a concert inside the Ghost Ship warehouse.

Derick Almena's defense attorney, Tony Serra, speaks after a plea deal was reached in the Ghost Ship fire case on Tuesday.

The lead lawyer in the civil case against the Ghost Ship fire defendents is speaking after a plea deal was reached.

The father of Michela Gregory, a Ghost Ship Fire victim, spoke outside of the courtroom after a plea deal was reached in the case.

RELATED: Remembering the Oakland Ghost Ship Fire victims
Take a moment to remember the creative souls we lost in the Ghost Ship Fire.


PHOTOS: A look inside the Oakland Ghost Ship collective warehouse

For for full coverage on the investigation into Oakland's deadly Ghost Ship Fire, visit this page.
