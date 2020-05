NFC Championship-bound: 49ers rout Vikings 27-10 in first-ever playoff game at Levi's Stadium

EMBED >More News Videos Playoff fever in full swing as 49ers hosts Vikings at Levi's Stadium. Here's at the action inside the stadium and outside where the tailgate party is "off-the-hook!"

8-play, 44-yards on the ground after Sherman’s interception. #49ers up 24-10. — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) January 11, 2020

#49ers are running the ball right at Vikes front 7 with success. Rushing yards: SF 115, Minn 15. — Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) January 11, 2020

Nick Bosa with the #49ers Faithful in pregame. pic.twitter.com/CRHyXonS0g — Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) January 11, 2020

This place is ready. #GoNiners win toss and defer. pic.twitter.com/mPztDsKKDh — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) January 11, 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers are headed to the NFC Championship after blowing out the Minnesota Vikings 27-10 in the NFC Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.It was full-steam ahead for the 49ers after they scored easily on their opening drive of the game. Jimmy Garoppolo connected with Kendrick Bourne for a 3-yard touchdown after moving 61 yards on eight plays.Tevin Coleman went on to find the endzone twice, kicker Robbie Gould was 2/2 on his field goals, and the 49ers defense was "lights-out," especially in the final two quarters.The last time Minnesota scored was a field goal before halftime. Fueled by a timely interception by beloved veteran cornerback Richard Sherman, the 49ers completely shut down the Vikings offense in the second half, keeping them scoreless until the final whistle.The first-ever playoff game at Levi's Stadium was a colossal success for the 49ers.San Francisco will play the winner of Sunday's Seahawks-Packers game next weekend in the NFC Championship.ABC7 News' sports team was at Levi's bringing fan coverage from inside and outside the stadium, and keeping us updated on the game's biggest plays!Inside the stadium, pregame action was lit!Jerry Rice couldn't miss the big game. Barry Bonds also made an appearance. The Niners are welcoming back four key players from injury and all eyes will be on Linebacker Kwon Alexander also was activated from injured reserve Friday.49ers fans show their excitement and some even had to 'slip and slide' their way for playoff tickets. ABC7 News' Cornell Barnard describes the tailgate party outside the stadium "off the hook!"