NFC Championship-bound: 49ers rout Vikings 27-10 in first-ever playoff game at Levi's Stadium

By Julianne Herrera, Lauren Gee
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Francisco 49ers are headed to the NFC Championship after blowing out the Minnesota Vikings 27-10 in the NFC Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

It was full-steam ahead for the 49ers after they scored easily on their opening drive of the game. Jimmy Garoppolo connected with Kendrick Bourne for a 3-yard touchdown after moving 61 yards on eight plays.

Tevin Coleman went on to find the endzone twice, kicker Robbie Gould was 2/2 on his field goals, and the 49ers defense was "lights-out," especially in the final two quarters.

The last time Minnesota scored was a field goal before halftime. Fueled by a timely interception by beloved veteran cornerback Richard Sherman, the 49ers completely shut down the Vikings offense in the second half, keeping them scoreless until the final whistle.

The first-ever playoff game at Levi's Stadium was a colossal success for the 49ers.

San Francisco will play the winner of Sunday's Seahawks-Packers game next weekend in the NFC Championship.

