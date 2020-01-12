San Francisco 49ers

Go Niners! 49er Faithful rejoice over Saturday's blowout win over Vikings, team advances to NFC Championships

By Cornell W. Barnard
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The 49er Faithful were out in force at Levi's Stadium Saturday, hungry for a divisional playoff victory and that's exactly what they got!

It was a big 27-10 victory for the 49ers, over the Vikings, and fans say they never had a doubt.

RELATED: NFC Championship-bound: 49ers rout Vikings 27-10 in first-ever playoff game at Levi's Stadium

"We had the win, no doubt, who's got it better than us? Nobody," said one group of Niners fans.

"We're going to the Super Bowl and going to take it this time," said another fan.

The mega pregame tailgate party was "gold blooded," and maybe the biggest yet.



We found Wayne Larson tailgating in his Tesla.

"It's a great car for tailgating it fits a lot of stuff," Larson said.

Bobbi Lince showed us how committed she was to the team, even the DMV knows it. Her license plate reads "BL 49er."

"Once a fan, always a fan- there's no stopping us now," said Lince.

More than 71,000 fans attended the sold-out game, according to 49ers staff.

The fans could be heard blocks away from the stadium.



See more stories and videos about the 49ers here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslevi's stadiumsanta clarasan francisco 49ersnflfootballnfl playoffsminnesota vikings
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
2020 NFL season projections: Chances to make Super Bowl, win division, land top draft spot, more
49ers' Solomon Thomas opens up about mental health struggles, shares advice
49ers' Raheem Mostert acknowledges family concern over return to practice
Ranking 2020 NFL offseasons from worst to first: Barnwell on the Raiders, Saints, 49ers, more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Hair salons can reopen in all but 11 CA counties, Newsom announces
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
WATCH TODAY: Authorities provide update on massive Pier 45 fire in SF
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More TOP STORIES News