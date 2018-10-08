NORTH BAY FIRES

Staglin Family Vineyard remembers the Nuns Fire

Last year flames from the Nuns Fire advanced down the western slope of Napa Valley and the Staglins took action. (KGO-TV)

Leslie Brinkley
NAPA VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
This year, no smoke-- just blue skies in Napa Valley over at the Staglin Family Vineyard where they just started harvesting the Cabernet grapes a few days ago.

Shannon Staglin says the dry weather and high winds over the weekend has everyone here thinking back to a year ago. She said last year was surreal.

"It was unlike anything else we had ever experienced before. It puts what's important in life to top of mind."

Last year flames from the Nuns Fire advanced down the western slope of Napa Valley and the Staglins took action. They called the airdrops "angels of the sky" and their insurance company brought in private fire crews to protect the 70-acre property, including the tasting room and their private residence-- the Home famously featured in the 1998 movie "The Parent Trap" with Lindsay Lohan.

Staglin said everything in Napa Valley is reliant on tourism. Last year many people canceled their trips during the high season in October and November because of the fires. But Staglin says a lot of people are coming back this year instead.

Will people look at that bottle of 2017 wine differently because of the fires? Staglin said, "It's a smaller vintage but the wines are spectacular. We just tasted through our 2017s and did the blendings for that. Even the grapes brought in after the fire show no sign of smoke taint. So every vintage tells a different story. This one might be more dramatic but hopefully, it will be a remembrance to be thankful for what we have."

