Vintage WWII plane toured country before crash

The plane that crashed Wednesday at an airport in Connecticut is owned by The Collings Foundation.

The nonprofit sends planes around the country for educational events. That's how ABC7 News reporter Wayne Freedman got to check out the same B-17 in 2010.

RELATED: WWII-era planes gives family chance to connect, remember

Freedman was there as a World War II veteran who piloted the planes during the war got to ride in a B-17 one more time, along with his sons.

The Collings Foundation put out a statement Wednesday saying they are cooperating with the investigation and their "thoughts and prayers" are with the crash victims.
