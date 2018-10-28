Police in Dublin have arrested a man in connection with a terrifying carjacking at a gas station Saturday morning.Travis Byrd, 28, was taken into custody in Oakland, after leading police on a foot chase through backyards in the area of 83rd Avenue and A Street.Byrd is accused of trying to kidnap and carjack a woman who had been stopped at this Chevron Station on San Ramon Road. The victim managed to escape from the vehicle, but police say Byrd violently dragged her back into her car.A bystander helped free the victim.Police say Byrd left with her car, taking it to East Oakland where he was apprehended.