South Bay couple becomes 1st in California to say virtual 'I do' in must-watch wedding amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Andrew Morris
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Love endures in the age of coronavirus. Although, sometimes it flourishes in a different form.

One beautiful example was Tuesday night when a San Jose couple became the first to ever become husband and wife, virtually, according to the Santa Clara County Clerk's office.

Bride and groom, Sarita Biswal and Love Singhal, respectively, were both working Silicon Valley tech jobs when they met, ironically enough, through an Indian matrimonial website in 2016.

The couple paid for their initial wedding ceremony on March 19th at Santa Clara County's wedding chapel but had to postpone it because of an earlier-existing state ordinance, requiring that marriages be performed in-person with the necessary witnesses.

But last month, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order, suspending the in-person requirement.

So the bride and groom were married via Zoom conference call by the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors President, Cindy Chavez.

Chavez was the one who first wrote to Governor Newsom, asking for the rule change.

"Marriages have been halted in California," wrote Chavez.

"Thankfully, love endures so we must as a government respond to facilitate these commitments."

The best part, both bride and groom had their family and friends able to join the video call to witness their truly unforgettable day.

