volcano

Filipino community in Daly City prepares aid for fear of major volcanic eruption in the Philippines

By Leslie Brinkley
DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- NASA satellites are detecting ground deformation around an active volcano in the Philippines that appears ready to explode at any moment. The Filipino community is rallying to collect supplies to send over for what could be a coming catastrophe.

Geologists are warning that Taal volcano in the Philippines is threatening to erupt within hours or days. Ash spewed in the air on January 12 and 13. Now hundreds of earthquakes suggest magma is moving and the volcano could explode. Up to one million people have evacuated.

"A typhoon we can survive, but this one, oh my God, I am scared, very scared right now," Dorie Paniza with the Pilipino Bayanihan Resource Center said.



RELATED: Taal volcano: Bay Area Filipino community reacts to devastating eruptions near Philippine capital

Those with ties to the Philippines are gathering supplies to send over from Daly City. "We have the largest concentration of Filipinos in the US outside of Hawaii. So, there are lots of people in this community that are very concerned," said Daly City Councilmember Ray Buenaventura.

MedShare from San Leandro hauled over personal hygiene kits and badly needed masks.

"These are the now famous N95 masks. We brought boxes of those over. Those are important because they need protection to keep glass out of peoples lungs. Volcanic volcanic glass from the ash," said Eric Talbert, Western regional director.

RELATED: Taal volcano: Eruption in Philippines could create 'volcanic tsunami,' officials warn

Donations can be brought to Daly City this weekend. A local shipping company, LBC, has donated cargo space. The ship leaves on Monday.



Here is how you can help:

You can bring baby care products, personal hygiene products, N95 masks, and cash donations to

Pilipino Bayanihan Resource Center

2121 Junipero Serra Blvd.
Daly City, CA 94014

Friday: 6pm to 10pm
Saturday and Sunday: 9pm to 2pm

Ship will depart on Monday with the supplies.
