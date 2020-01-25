Filipino community in Daly City prepares aid for fear of major volcanic eruption in the Philippines

Fear of a MAJOR volcanic eruption in the Philippines 🇵🇭 is prompting Daly City residents to mobilize today. pic.twitter.com/XBAMmTlnsW — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) January 24, 2020

N95 masks badly needed in Philippines because of ash from the Taal Volcano. Level 4 alert- it’s about to explode. 🌋 Bay Area gathering supplies to send! pic.twitter.com/v4XOW0qkff — Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) January 24, 2020

Here is how you can help

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- NASA satellites are detecting ground deformation around an active volcano in the Philippines that appears ready to explode at any moment. The Filipino community is rallying to collect supplies to send over for what could be a coming catastrophe.Geologists are warning that Taal volcano in the Philippines is threatening to erupt within hours or days. Ash spewed in the air on January 12 and 13. Now hundreds of earthquakes suggest magma is moving and the volcano could explode. Up to one million people have evacuated."A typhoon we can survive, but this one, oh my God, I am scared, very scared right now," Dorie Paniza with the Pilipino Bayanihan Resource Center said.Those with ties to the Philippines are gathering supplies to send over from Daly City. "We have the largest concentration of Filipinos in the US outside of Hawaii. So, there are lots of people in this community that are very concerned," said Daly City Councilmember Ray Buenaventura.MedShare from San Leandro hauled over personal hygiene kits and badly needed masks."These are the now famous N95 masks. We brought boxes of those over. Those are important because they need protection to keep glass out of peoples lungs. Volcanic volcanic glass from the ash," said Eric Talbert, Western regional director.Donations can be brought to Daly City this weekend. A local shipping company, LBC, has donated cargo space. The ship leaves on Monday.You can bring baby care products, personal hygiene products, N95 masks, and cash donations toPilipino Bayanihan Resource Center2121 Junipero Serra Blvd.Daly City, CA 94014Friday: 6pm to 10pmSaturday and Sunday: 9pm to 2pmShip will depart on Monday with the supplies.