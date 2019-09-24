VTA cracking down on commuters at light rail crossing in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- VTA and Transit Patrol will be at the intersection of Stokes Ave and Southwest Expressway in San Jose today in an effort to prevent accidents for National Rail Safety Week.
This year's campaign is rather urgent and in direct response to two incidents over the summer. A Del Mar High summer school student was critically injured after she went under a safety gate. Another student was killed doing that about five years ago. The second incident this summer involved a bicyclist at Diridon Station in Downtown San Jose.
The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Transit Patrol will be doing a morning commute crackdown starting at 7 a.m. They'll be targeting cars, cyclists, and even pedestrians who ignore the warning lights and safety warnings at the light rail crossing.
"They are ducking underneath and running. And the train is already going. It's just nonsense," said Jonas Harro, Mountain View resident.
Light rail operators continue to notice pedestrians and bicyclists distracted by phones or deliberately ignoring safety measures. There have been 20 VTA-related accidents so far this year.
