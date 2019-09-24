VTA

VTA cracking down on commuters at light rail crossing in San Jose

By Jobina Fortson
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- VTA and Transit Patrol will be at the intersection of Stokes Ave and Southwest Expressway in San Jose today in an effort to prevent accidents for National Rail Safety Week.

This year's campaign is rather urgent and in direct response to two incidents over the summer. A Del Mar High summer school student was critically injured after she went under a safety gate. Another student was killed doing that about five years ago. The second incident this summer involved a bicyclist at Diridon Station in Downtown San Jose.

RELATED: VTA releases powerful videos of actual train crashes for rail safety month

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Transit Patrol will be doing a morning commute crackdown starting at 7 a.m. They'll be targeting cars, cyclists, and even pedestrians who ignore the warning lights and safety warnings at the light rail crossing.

"They are ducking underneath and running. And the train is already going. It's just nonsense," said Jonas Harro, Mountain View resident.

Light rail operators continue to notice pedestrians and bicyclists distracted by phones or deliberately ignoring safety measures. There have been 20 VTA-related accidents so far this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josetrain safetytrain crashvtabicyclebicycle crashtrains
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VTA
Cyclist hurt in collision with VTA train in San Jose
VTA releases powerful before & after videos of crashes
No one injured in fiery VTA bus crash with SUV in SJ
Busy weekend causing traffic trouble, transit changes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: President Trump delivers address at UN General Assembly
North Bay residents anxious with possible PG&E power shutoffs looming
AccuWeather Forecast: Dangerous heat, unhealthy air and high fire danger
Sonoma County schools among lowest measles immunization rates
Measles Returns: Investigating Vaccination Rates
CHP reopens EB I-80 lanes in Vacaville after crash
ABC7 NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Roof jumper was at SF General hospital minutes prior
Show More
Spare the Air Alert issued for today
SJ residents say reckless driving leading to some close calls
Trash talking garbage bags speak to millennials
Defense for Hillsborough heiress, boyfriend says wrong people are on trial
Bay Area marshes could help slow global warming
More TOP STORIES News