SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) strengthens customer trust in public transit during these unprecedented times through clean, safe and consistent service. VTA also services members of Downtown Streets Team.
"When participants enter our program at Downtown Streets Team, they are not only granted employment specialist services in case management, but they are also allowed to have a bus pass for them to get from point A to point B," said Kelsey Main of Downtown Streets Team.
"It's almost imperative that VTA is here because we depend on it to go to our appointments," said a VTA rider. "So if there wasn't VTA, we wouldn't be going to the hospital, we wouldn't be getting our medication."
For more information on how VTA is assisting passengers during COVID-19, visit this page.
VTA provides necessary service for San Jose community members
LOCALISH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News