ghost ship fire

Wait continues for verdict in Ghost Ship trial

By Laura Anthony
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The waiting continues outside an Oakland courtroom for the verdicts in the Ghost Ship criminal trial. Max Harris and Derick Almena each face a maximum of 39 years in prison on 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The nine women and three men began their fifth day of deliberation this morning. Their most recent request was for an iPad so they can view a 3D re-creation of the Ghost Ship warehouse before the deadly December 2016 fire.

RELATED: Remembering the Oakland Ghost Ship Fire victims

Defense attorney Tyler Smith told reporters he does not view the jury's request as favoring either the defense or the prosecution.

"It's pretty neutral, we do not know what to make of it," said Smith. "Maybe it means they're going through the exhibits one by one, but we don't know. That's just what we're surmising."

TIMELINE: How the investigation into the deadly fire Ghost Ship fire unfolded

While the jury deliberates, the defendants await their decision in a jail cell on the 10th floor of the Rene' C. Davidson Courthouse.

The way Alameda County Superior Court Judge Trina Thompson has set up delivery of the verdict, the soonest it could be read is Monday morning, but only if the jury reaches a decision by 4 pm on Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandtrialghost ship firefire
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GHOST SHIP FIRE
Remembering the Oakland Ghost Ship Fire victims
Still no verdict in Ghost Ship Trial
Jury deliberations continue in Ghost Ship Trial
Jury enters deliberations in Ghost Ship fire trial
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Evacuations ordered due to wildfire in Lake Co.
1 dead after fiery crash on Hwy 101 in San Jose
VIDEO: 'Roaracle' officially gone as crews remove arena signs
A look at Northern California's first (legal) tiny house community
AccuWeather Forecast: Cooling continues this week
Bay Area Housing Crisis: First time home buyer tips
Gov. Newsom backs CA rent increase cap proposal
Show More
BART says video shows victims arguing with suspect before stabbing
High school on Treasure Island offers free housing to students
Simone Biles to USA Gymnastics: "You had one job"
Woman kicked off Frontier flight sues for $55 million
Former governor's new book takes close look at racism in U.S.
More TOP STORIES News