Health & Fitness

Walmart will require all employees to wear face masks starting Monday

Walmart is requiring all of its workers to wear face masks. The retailer announced the police change on Friday, but it takes effect on Monday, April 20.

The company said the Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the change.

The retailer said it will provide coverings to the workers once they pass health screenings and temperature checks. Workers will also be allowed to wear their own personal masks.

Walmart is not requiring customers to wear masks, but instead, it says it will encourage shoppers to wear face coverings inside the stores.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusu.s. & worldwalmartcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thousands of hotel rooms secured for CA's homeless during COVID-19 crisis, governor announces
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Here are the Bay Area counties requiring residents to wear face masks
Coronavirus Pandemic: Canada, US extend border restrictions for another 30 days
WATCH: Southwest Airlines passenger grooves on empty Oakland flight with #ComeAroundMeChallenge
Oprah, Taylor Swift join lineup for 'One World: Together at Home' special
Half Moon Bay farm lets businesses schedule Zoom calls
Show More
IRS deposits stimulus check for deceased SF woman
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
CA continues to lag in coronavirus testing compared to other states
Grandparents wrap selves in trash bags to visit grandsons
More TOP STORIES News