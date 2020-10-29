Business

Walmart removes guns and ammunition from displays at US stores

NEW YORK -- Walmart says it has removed ammunition and firearms from displays at its U.S. stores, citing "civil unrest" in some areas.

The nation's largest retailer, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, sells firearms in about half of its 4,700 stores.

"We have seen some isolated civil unrest and as we have done on several occasions over the last few years, we have moved our firearms and ammunition off the sales floor as a precaution for the safety of our associates and customers," Walmart said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press on Thursday.

The discounter said the items remain available for purchase by customers.

The move comes after several days of protests, widespread vandalism and an overnight curfew in Philadelphia before Election Day after police fatally shot Walter Wallace, a Black man with a history of mental health problems.

Walmart made a a similar move in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd that set off sometimes violent demonstrations against police brutality and injustice against African Americans.

Last year, Walmart stopped selling handgun and short-barrel rifle ammunition while requesting that customers not openly carry firearms in its stores, even where state laws allow it. The company also ended the sale of handguns in Alaska, the only state where the discounter sold them.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesswalter wallace jr shootinggun violenceu.s. & worldwalmartguns
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Why early election results may be misleading
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
COVID-19 myths busted: Masks, cold weather risks, and more
1st case of flu, COVID-19 co-infection confirmed in Solano Co.
Dozens of ballots deposited at Richmond drop-off site missing, county says
Santa visits get a pandemic makeover in person and online
CA ballot props: Everything you need to know before voting
Show More
Grocery stores prep as COVID-19 cases spike
COVID-19: The New Way to Holiday
Coronavirus updates: Flu, COVID-19 co-infection confirmed in Solano Co.
What is voter suppression?
Job Hunting with Jobina: Nelson can help you find a job for free
More TOP STORIES News