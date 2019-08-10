Walmart in Milpitas evacuated due to suspicious device

MPD is investigating the report of a suspicious device inside Walmart w/Milpitas Fire. Walmart has been evacuated as a precaution. We are currently assessing the object and Walmart remains closed at this time. Please stay clear of the area of the area. Updates on social media!— Milpitas Police (@MilpitasPD) August 10, 2019
As of 6:14 p.m., police and firefighters were assessing the object and the Wal-Mart is closed.
Police are asking people to avoid the area.
