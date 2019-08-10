Walmart in Milpitas evacuated due to suspicious device

MILPITAS, Calif. -- A Wal-Mart in Milpitas has been evacuated Friday evening because of a suspicious device, police said.



As of 6:14 p.m., police and firefighters were assessing the object and the Wal-Mart is closed.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

