Walmart shoppers rush for exits amid threat at Houston store

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Walmart store on Houston's west side has reopened after a bomb threat sparked a flurry of law enforcement activity.

New video from a Walmart shopper shows the moment some rushed out of the store on Westpark at Highway 6.

Some parents grabbed onto their children as they evacuated.

"I kinda couldn't believe it was happening," a bystander said. "I was like, 'What if something happens right now? Where do I run to?' You never know if the bad person is right next to you."

A bomb threat was found to be not credible, but it changed the mood for shoppers. Some said they were immediately reminded of the recent shooting at a Walmart in El Paso.

SkyEye was over the scene, where a large group of employees in Walmart smocks were gathered outside, some distance away from the building.

EMBED More News Videos

Deputies are investigating a terror threat at a Houston Walmart



Walmart released this statement to our sister station, ABC13 in Houston, Monday night:
"The safety and security of our customers and associates is a top priority. After being alerted to a potential threat, we notified local law enforcement, and evacuated the store out of an abundance of caution."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonterror threatu.s. & worldwalmart
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SFO plastic water bottle ban doesn't apply to larger bottles
ABC7 Catch-Up: Phone-free school, water bottle ban, housing prices, Mick Jagger praises cafe
Ghost Ship Trial: Deliberation restarts after jurors dismissed
AccuWeather Forecast: More sunshine and breezes today
Actor John Travolta to appear on ABC7's 'Midday Live'
Police kill armed man who held bus hostage in Brazil
Systemwide Capitol Corridor delays due to trespasser incident
Show More
San Mateo High largest public school in country to go phone-free
Man who started as custodian becomes school's principal
Man overcomes homelessness other issues, finds purpose in new pilot program
Yikes! Hurricanes can make spiders more aggressive
QUICK TIP: Is cheap car insurance worth it?
More TOP STORIES News