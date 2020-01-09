East Bay neighborhood on edge after thieves kick-in door, burglarize home

By Cornell Barnard
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Neighbors are on edge following several brazen burglaries in the middle of the day in Walnut Creek.

Roberta Sutherland says two brazen burglars kicked in the front door of her Walnut Creek home Wednesday morning and quickly went to work.

"You can see they went under the bed," said Sutherland.

Upstairs, the crooks ransacked her bedroom, looking for valuables and took most of her jewelry.

'They actually took my pillowcase and shoved it all in," said Sutherland.

The break-in happened minutes after Roberta and her husband left the house.

"My husband took off. I took off to get coffee, my neighbor called and said get home your house was robbed," said Sutherland.

RELATED: Smash and grab crime thieves migrating from San Francisco to Southern California

A neighbor called police when they saw two men wearing hoodies outside Roberta's house.

Police say the suspects took off in a two-door black Honda with no license plates before officers arrived.

Police say it happened on Calder Lane, a short time later, another break-in was reported at a house on Candleberry Rd.

Neighbors are on edge.

"It's alarming, everybody in the neighborhood is concerned about it," said Walnut Creek resident David Paulson.

Roberta says many things that were taken were irreplaceable.

"There were personal items from my mom and grandma, and diamond earrings I was going to give to my granddaughter when she turned 13," said Sutherland.

The crimes are similar to several break-ins over the holidays in San Ramon where crooks were caught on camera breaking into homes.

RELATED: Burglary suspects caught on camera breaking into several San Ramon homes

Police say those crimes are not related.
