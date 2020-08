WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) -- Three people died after a fiery car crash off I-680 in Walnut Creek late Tuesday night.Just before 11 p.m., The CHP says they believe the Pontiac-model car flew off the freeway exit at North Main Street, which is a tight roundabout exit there. They say the car struck a tree and then caught fire.That stretch of road is clear this morning.