u.s. & world

Wanted Arizona man rescued from chimney

TUCSON, Ariz. -- A man wanted on an outstanding warrant got himself into more trouble after getting stuck inside the chimney of a home on Friday afternoon in Tucson, Arizona.

The Tucson Fire Department tells KGUN that neighbors called 911 when they heard a man calling for help inside the house near Waverly and Grant around 12:20 p.m.

Firefighters say they used a rescue ring and a rope on a crane to pull the man out of the chimney.

The fire department tweeted "Santa, not the Grinch, should be in chimneys this time of year."



The man is in his mid 30s and wasn't injured.

Tucson Police say the home was vacant and the man was charged with trespassing and possession of a dangerous drug.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rescuehomeu.s. & worldfirefighterswarrant arrests
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Pensacola base shooter watched shooting videos before attack
1 of 3 remaining Pearl Harbor survivors attends ceremony
Teen murder suspect captured after detention center escape
Remembering John Lennon, 39 years after his murder in NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer-involved shooting reported in Mission District in SF
Police identify 3 victims in deadly overnight crash in Orinda
Dog ingests drugs during walk at Crissy Field Beach in SF
Rain doesn't stop North Bay holiday tradition
VIDEO: Coyote sighting near San Francisco's Waterfront
Crowds brave cold to see tech-savvy SJ man's annual home holiday display
PG&E announces $13B settlement for claims related to NorCal wildfires, Ghost Ship fire
Show More
How wind changes affect flight patterns
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
'Decoy cars' baited with valuables catching car burglars in Walnut Creek
Tahoe travel 'highly discouraged' this weekend due to winter storm
WATCH IN 60: Search for suspect behind projectiles, police decoy cars, SF election countdown clock
More TOP STORIES News