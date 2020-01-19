hurricane maria

Warehouse filled with Hurricane Maria supplies discovered in Puerto Rico; Government official ousted

A Puerto Rican emergency management official was ousted after a warehouse was discovered with supplies dating back to Hurricane Maria.

A video posted to Facebook shows a warehouse in Ponce filled with thousands of cases of water and other much-needed supplies that are believed to have dated back to the hurricane that struck the island in 2017, ABC News has learned.

With this new discovery, Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vazquez has dismissed Carlos Acevedo, the director of Puerto Rico's emergency management agency.

"There are thousands of people who have made sacrifices to bring help to the south, and it is unforgivable that resources have been kept in a warehouse," she said.

Vazquez said she's given officials 48 hours to investigate why the supplies never made it to the public. Vazquez has nominated the head of the Puerto Rican National Guard to lead the Office of Emergency Management.

Prior to his firing, Acevedo rejected the claims of wasting of supplies in a statement.

"The citizen who entered today to share the images on social networks, violated the security perimeter, which represented a risk for him. For this reason, our colleagues instructed him to leave the area," the statement read.

Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico and caused thousands of deaths. Critics said it caught the local and federal governments with limited supplies on an island with poorly maintained infrastructure and led to a delayed response stemming from a lack of communication and organization.

The aftermath of the recent 6.4 earthquakes also revealed the island would not be prepared if another hurricane hit the storm-vulnerable region.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hurricane mariau.s. & worldpuerto rico
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE MARIA
Puerto Rico governor announces resignation
Bay Area Puerto Ricans demand governor step down
Data shows 4 percent drop in Puerto Rico population since Maria
Puerto Rico seeks more federal funds as Congress stalls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ski community reacts to deadly avalanche in Alpine Meadows
Women's March 2020 takes place throughout Bay Area
SF SPCA waiving fees for adult pets on 49ers game day
Prince Harry, Meghan to give up 'royal highness' titles
Student found dead inside Stanford fraternity house, report says
Authorities ID mom hit and killed by car while waiting to pick up child from Oakland school
Bernie Sanders' strategy to win CA's Latino vote
Show More
D'Angelo Russell shines, Warriors end 10-game losing streak
Rep. Ted Lieu tells Rep. Devin Nunes to take letter and 'shove it' after threat of legal action
VIDEO: Pickup truck narrowly misses emergency crews
Woman arrested after using fake $100 bills in Petaluma
LEGO Master Builder contest in Milpitas
More TOP STORIES News