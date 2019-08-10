'I lost 20 years of my work that I had saved': Warehouse fire impacts businesses in Oakland

Massive 🔥burns warehouse in #Oakland.



There are 37 businesses in the building and 10 of those have been impacted by the fire.



More:https://t.co/oxuB0xnx93@abc7newsbayarea



Video: Tricia Rampersad pic.twitter.com/Hnt7rNVxaC — Luz Peña (@LuzPenaABC7) August 9, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A massive three-alarm fire tore through a warehouse used as an artist collective in the Fruitvale District.The workspace m0xy contained 37 businesses. According to the fire chief, anywhere between seven to 10 of those businesses were destroyed during today's fire."No fatalities, no one was living here. A very clean, very well-maintained workspace where artists are able to create some beautiful artwork that was lost," said Oakland Fire Battalion Chief, James Bowron.Rachel Sadd was one of the artists who lost her art studio."Some of these dresses like the snowfall dress that I built for a client I'll never get that back," said Sadd while watching a video of her work.The m0xy contained art studios, woodwork and metalwork businesses."I turned on the news and saw the live stream and saw where it was burning," said Sadd and added "I'm incredibly sad because I lost 20 years of my work that I had saved. These were my sweet pieces. My studio mate Liz who did this amazing work, she lost her work."Rachel Sadd watched as firefighters hosed down her studio along with her colleague's businesses.The blaze was first reported around 6:30 am. More than 50 firefighters battled the blaze for hours.The three-alarm fire destroyed the front third of the warehouse but what it didn't destroy was Rachel's passion. She's the executive director of Ace Monster Toys, a maker space that is stepping up to help artist like her after this fire."For me personally, I will find a place to build my exhibit for the museum for the 'no spectators exhibit' coming in October. For the community we are going to help each other and make sure these people have a place to work," said Sadd.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.