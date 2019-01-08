Warning issued after tree falls, kills Novato man on UC Berkeley campus

East Bay officials are asking people to be vigilant about dangerous roads and trees as the soil gets saturated as a memorial on the U.C. Berkeley campus grows for a man killed by a falling tree.There are flowers outside the Greek Theatre where 32-year-old Alexander Grant of Novato was killed Sunday.Cellphone video taken just after the tree fell on the parked car showed the aftermath on Gayley Road.People on campus are now questioning whether the trees need to be examined. "I'm not surprised it's eucalyptus. I know they are not a native species. I think they should be strategically removed. Not entirely, but I think a lot of them need to be cleared out," a jogger on campus said.School officials say they're reviewing their tree assessments.Crews were waiting for a break in the weather to clear the tree from the scene.