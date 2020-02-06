Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors trade D'Angelo Russell to Minnesota, ESPN reports

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors have agreed to trade D'Angelo Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves, league sources tell ESPN.

In return, the Warriors get Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 protected first-round pick and a 2022 second-round pick, the source says.

The Warriors will send Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman to the Timberwolves, too.

RELATED: Sixers acquire Glenn Robinson III, Alec Burks from Warriors, source says

This comes after ESPN reported that Glenn Robinson III and guard Alec Burks were traded to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Warriors currently have the worst record in the NBA.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

See more stories and videos related to the Warriors here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan francisconbagolden state warriorsbasketballminnesota timberwolves
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Dunks, game winners and a TD pass: Our favorite play of the season for all 30 teams
Stephen Curry talks future of NBA, 'Holey Moley' show and more
Warriors' Kevon Looney has core muscle surgery, is expected back next season
New York, California, Texas move toward pro sports' return
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Hair salons can reopen in all but 11 CA counties, Newsom announces
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
WATCH TODAY: Authorities provide update on massive Pier 45 fire in SF
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More TOP STORIES News