Warriors celebrate one million fan visits at SF Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Golden State Warriors just celebrated a major milestone. One million fans have now enjoyed events inside the team's new home at the Chase Center in San Francisco.The video provided by the Warriors show first-year season ticket holder Alden Faught being showered with confetti and cheers at Sunday night's game, as Warriors president Rick Welts, owner Joe Lacob and operations consultant and former Warrior Zaza Pachulia were on hand to greet him at the arena.The game against the New Orleans Pelicans marked Chase Center's 67th overall event since the arena opened in September 2019. That includes Warriors games, college basketball and concerts.