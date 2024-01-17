Warriors-Jazz game postponed after assistant coach Dejan Milojevic hospitalized

SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- The Golden State Warriors game Wednesday night against the Jazz has been postponed after assistant coach Dejan Milojevic has been hospitalized.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Milojevic, 46, was hospitalized after a sudden and serious health issue at a restaurant in Salt Lake City on Tuesday night. He had traveled with the Warriors for Wednesday night's game.

The NBA announced that the game has been postponed because of a "medical emergency in the Warriors family," and that a makeup date will be announced at a later time.

There were players and coaches dining together when the health episode occurred, sources told ESPN.

The Warriors announced Wednesday that they would provide updates on Milojevic's status "as appropriate."

Milojevic, who joined Steve Kerr's staff in 2021, is a well-regarded and popular coach in the NBA and international basketball communities. He has a strong relationship with fellow Serbian Denver Nuggets.

Milojevic had a 15-year professional playing career, including stops in Serbia, Spain, Montenegro and Turkey.