Warriors, Kings back in action for Game 5 of playoffs in Sacramento

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Wednesday night, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings will be back in action in Game 5 of their NBA playoff series.

If Sunday is any indication, there will plenty of people watching.

You can join Dub Nation to watch the game at Thrive City, outside Chase Center.

The last game was a nail-biter, and it aired right here on ABC7.

NBA 2023 PLAYOFFS: Warriors vs Kings schedule, everything to know

It is now the most-watched first-round playoff game in 21 years. ESPN says at its peak, the game had 10.4 million viewers and averaged 7.5 million.

Back in 2002, 8.5 million viewers tuned in to watch the Lakers play the Trail Blazers.

The Warriors are tied in their playoff series with the Kings.

Game 5 is Wednesday night in Sacramento.

Game 6 is Friday in San Francisco.

If they do play a Game 7, that will be on Sunday and it will air right here on ABC7.

