Warriors, down 3-1 to Lakers, hope to begin climb back in must-win Game 5

LOS ANGELES (KGO) -- All eyes will be on game 5 of the Warriors-Lakers playoff series in a must-win for Golden State, or they're out.

The road past the Lakers may seem daunting, but Dub Nation knows this team is well-equipped to come back from a 3-1 deficit.

The Warriors have done it before in the 2016 Western Conference Finals against Oklahoma City.

And the Warriors are banking on that past 3-1 NBA playoff series experience to get them to a Game 6.

The Warriors are back home at Chase Center for Game 5 Wednesday night, and as Coach Steve Kerr put it, "You go home, take care of business, get a win, and the momentum is right back in your favor."

To turn this best-of-seven series around, the Warriors must win three straight games in order to prevent elimination.

Reflecting on Game 4, Coach Kerr spoke with reporters Tuesday.

"These guys are the most competitive people on earth, you don't just lose a game and get over it in an hour," Kerr said. "I think it takes 24 hours, you gotta let it wash out of your system and that is what the day off is for. You spend that time, as you let go of the last one you get ready for the next one and you remind yourself how lucky you are to have the opportunity."

Some argue Monday's appearance in LA for Game 4 was the most competitive game of this Western Conference semifinal series.

It was a classic throw down between NBA superstars Stephen Curry and Lebron James, with LA taking it 104-101

The Lakers overcame Curry's third career postseason triple-double.

With the Warriors back home tonight and their backs against the wall, it's no doubt they're going to make the Lakers work for a Game 5 win.

Tip off is at 7 p.m.

