All eyes will be on game 5 of the Warriors-Lakers playoff series in a must-win for Golden State, or they're out.

Status of Wiggins, Davis will be keys for Warriors-Lakers Game 6 as Dubs face elimination again

LOS ANGELES (KGO) -- Friday night is another must-win game for the Warriors in their series against the Lakers.

The video in the media player above is from a previous report.

NBA 2023 PLAYOFFS: Warriors vs. Lakers schedule, everything to know

But there are two key injuries that could have a major impact on the outcome.

Anthony Davis of the Lakers took an accidental elbow to the head on Wednesday and left the game feeling woozy.

RELATED: Warriors' Andrew Wiggins questionable for Game 6 with rib cartilage fracture

He did not enter concussion protocol Thursday and had no symptoms. He is listed as probable.

But Andrew Wiggins is questionable for Friday's game. He has a cartilage tear in his ribs.

VIDEO: Who will win Warriors-Lakers series? Just ask TikTok corgi known for spot on predictions every time

Wiggins had a big night for the Warriors in Game 5 with 25 points. He also finished with seven rebounds and five assists as Coach Steve Kerr called it one of his best games since returning at the start of the playoffs.

There's also the hope that Klay Thompson will go nuclear and have one of his vintage Game 6 Klay moments. Both Thompson and Stephen Curry shot a combined 5-17 from three in the Warriors' Game 5 win, so both could be due for a good shooting night from deep.

Game 6 tip-off is at 7 p.m., and if the Warriors are able to force a Game 7, it will be on Sunday on ABC7.

See more stories and videos related to the Golden State Warriors here.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live